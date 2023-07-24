Evans, Alice Zander (Thorson)

WILLIAMS - Alice Zander (Thorson) Evans, 100, of Williams, Iowa passed away July 23, 2023, at Rehabilitation Center of Hampton, Iowa. A funeral service for Alice Evans will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Linn’s Funeral Home 1521 Washington Avenue, Iowa Falls, Iowa. Burial will be at the Coulter Cemetery, Coulter, Iowa. Linn’s Funeral Home is Assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the family c/o Alice Evans Memorial, Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Avenue, Iowa Falls, Iowa 50126.
Alice Thorson was born Dec. 19, 1922, to John P. and Inga A. (Bratlie) Thorson on the family farm in Lincoln County, Canton, S.D. Alice graduated Canton High School Class of 1940. On June 14, 1941, she was united in marriage to Berwyn Louis Zander and to this union three children were born: Elaine, Harris and Dianne. Berwyn passed away in 1975. On Sept. 23, 1995, Alice was united in marriage to John O. Evans at the Nazareth Lutheran Church. Alice had many titles throughout her life from homemaker, secretary-bookkeeper, gardener and truck driver. Her last employment was at the Franklin County Home as a health aide, retiring in 1995. Alice was active in the Nazareth Women’s Group, nine-year Sunday school teacher, bible study search group, member of Dows Legion Auxiliary, she was on the Cemetery Serving Committee, and member and former chair of Coulter Cemetery Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.