ACKLEY
Shirley Fisher, 96, of Ackley, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Grand JiVante in Ackley. A visitation and memorial service at the Woodley Funeral Home will be announced at a later date with burial at the Oakwood Cemetery in Ackley. Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for Shirley and her family.
Shirley Ann (Graham) Fisher was born on April 21, 1924, to Ernest Wellington and Bertha Ida (Wagner) Graham in Tulare, South Dakota. Shirley graduated from Ackley High School. On March 1, 1946, Shirley was united in marriage to Frederic Lowell Fisher in Ackley, Iowa. They had eight children. She was a loving mother and wife and worked at Presbyterian Village for several years. Shirley took a great interest in what her family was doing. She shared an infinite love for them all.
Shirley Fisher is survived by her children: Jane (Lynn) Bangasser, Jon (Kathy) Fisher, Dennis (Marilyn) Fisher, Alan (Pam) Fisher, Richard (Suzie) Fisher, James (Sheila) Fisher, Annette (Tim) VonTersch and Jerry (Lisa) Fisher; 21 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren as, well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and one brother, George.
