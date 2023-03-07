ELDORA - Cecelia Mattie Harms Fistler went home to be with her Lord and Savior on March 3, 2023. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family.
Cecelia was born on March 13, 1931 to Harm C. and Gertrude (Aikes) Harms of Steamboat Rock. She graduated from Steamboat Rock High School in 1949 and married Harold Louis Fistler of Ackley on Nov. 3, 1950. They adopted two children, Brian Keith and Diane Kay and raised their family in Eldora. Cecelia was an employee of Whink Product Company for over 40 years. She was a lifelong member of the Steamboat Rock Presbyterian Church and was active in the Iowa River Valley Conservation Club, serving breakfast each Sunday for many years. She was able to visit 49 of 50 states through annual family vacations. Her last two years were spent in the loving care of her son and daughter-in-law in North Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.