ACKLEY—Randy Fistler, 62, of Ackley, passed away Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Hansen Family Hospital in Iowa Falls. A celebration of life will be held from 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at M&G Tire located at 323 14th St., Ackley, IA 50601. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Sietsema Funeral Home of Ackley.
Randy Lee Fistler was born on April 27, 1958, in Hampton, Iowa, to Raymond and Esther Fistler. He graduated from Ackley-Geneva High School in 1976. Randy was a tire technician and owned and operated Randy's Tire Service in Ackley for 29 years. On Aug. 22, 1981, Randy was united in marriage to Lori Ibeling at St. John's U.C.C. in Ackley. Randy was a member of the Ackley Men's Club, Ackley Sons of Legion and the St. John's U.C.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.