ACKLEY - Freda Harms, 97, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, speaking low German until the end. Due to COVID, only a private graveside service will be held at the Shiloh Cemetery in Wellsburg. Please give generously to your church as well as to your favorite animal rescue in memory of Freda. The Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley is assisting the family.
Ms. Harms was born and raised on a farm east of Steamboat Rock, and in her heart never left. She cherished farm life and especially loved the animals. When talking about playing 'hide and seek' with her beloved dog, Banner, it always brought a smile to her face. Surprisingly, Banner lived to be 17. (Back then there was no factory farming, no pesticides, etc., to shorten his life.)
