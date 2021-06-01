Mary Ann Freeland, 79, of Mount Pleasant, formerly of Omaha and Decatur, Nebraska, and Ackley and Melcher-Dallas, Iowa, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Park Place Elder Living. A family graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at Saint Alphonsus Cemetery, Mount Pleasant. Father Dominick McManus of Des Moines will officiate. Friends may call from noon to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 4, at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mount Pleasant. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.