CORALVILLE - Marvin Franklin Fritz, 88, of Coralville, formerly of Ackley, passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Care Initiatives Lantern Park with his wife and daughter by his side. A celebration of life will be held at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Ackley at a later date.
Marv was born Sept. 13, 1933, to Frank and Cora (Stubbe) Fritz at home in rural Franklin County, Iowa. He attended country school through the eighth grade and graduated from Ackley High School in 1951. He married Frances Meyer on Aug. 15, 1953, in Pease, Minn. He served in the US Air Force from 1953-57, spending 18 months in Japan during his service as a radar operator. After discharge from the Air Force, Marv worked for civil aeronautics in Kansas City, Mo., Sioux City and Alexandria, Minn. After his time in Alexandria, he returned to the Ackley area and worked a variety of jobs until 1967, when he began working for Sears as an appliance service technician. He retired from Sears in 1995. After his retirement, he worked part-time as a weather observer at the Mason City airport.
