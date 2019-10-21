IOWA CITY
Easton Jon Galpin, infant son of Jared and Gina Galpin of North Liberty, Iowa, passed peacefully in the arms of his parents on Oct. 17, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City.
Easton was born on Oct. 13, 2019. Easton was a perfect angel in the eyes of all who met, held and looked forward to loving him. Easton was born with his mom’s blonde hair and blue eyes, his dad’s dimple chin and the most perfect chubby cheeks, fingers, and toes.
Despite his brief time on earth, Easton touched many lives and left permanent footprints on the hearts of his parents, big brother Mason and extended family. Easton will be forever remembered and loved.
Easton was welcomed into heaven by his Grandma Bonnie Greiner, infant cousin Kolton Kingsbury and great-grandparents Joe and LaVerne Bonewitz, Harry and Margaret Galpin, Alva and Isabelle Baker and Leonard and Mary Greiner. He is survived by his parents Jared and Gina Galpin, his 2-year-old big brother Mason, his grandparents Keith and Connie Galpin (Ackley, Iowa) and Marlin Greiner (Keota, Iowa) as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A public visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 4-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at the St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Coralville, Iowa. A funeral service officiated by the Rev. Charles Adam on Friday, Oct. 25, at 10 a.m. will also be held at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Private burial will take place following the funeral in Keota, Iowa. To share a thought or condolence with Easton’s family please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Easton’s memory. Gay and Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service is caring for Easton’s family and his services.
The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics Obstetrics and NICU departments for the compassionate care provided to Easton, his parents and the entire family during this time of joy and sorrow.
“There is no foot too small that it cannot leave an imprint on this world.” - Unknown
