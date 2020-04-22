ACKLEY - Gary Rinnels, 77, of Ackley, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his home. Private family funeral services will be held Monday, April 27, at the Woodley Funeral Home with Pastor D.J. Steen officiating. Following the service Gary will be laid to rest at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, north of Ackley. Woodley Funeral Home, LLC of Iowa Falls is caring for Gary and his family.
