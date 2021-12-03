Geiken,Tillie Harmina

ACKLEY - Tillie Harmina Geiken, 86, of Ackley, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Eldora Specialty Care. A Celebration of Life will be held from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley. A private burial will take place at the West Friesland Cemetery.
Tillie Harmina Geiken was born on July 23, 1935, in Dumont to John Henry and Etta (Bruns) Muller. She graduated from the Dumont High School in 1953. On Oct. 22, 1954, Tillie was united in marriage to Elwood Geiken in the Dumont Reformed Church.
