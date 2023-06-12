Groninga, Gwendolyn - Jan. 1, 1926-June 9,2023

WELLSBURG - Gwendolyn "Gwen" Groninga, 97, passed away Friday, June 9, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 15 United Reformed Church in Wellsburg. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until the time of the services at the church. Interment will follow the funeral services at Shiloh Cemetery in Wellsburg. Anderson Funeral Homes in Conrad has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.andersonfhs.com.
Gwen was born the daughter of Albert and Viola (Eberline) Ross on Jan. 1, 1926, in Steamboat Rock. She graduated high school in 1944 and five days later on May 17, 1944, she was united in marriage to Virgil Groninga at the parsonage of the Second Christian Reformed Church. They made their home on the family farm north of Wellsburg. The house burned down in 1961, and then they moved into Wellsburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.