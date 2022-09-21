Kevin Groninga, 66, of Hampton and formerly of Ackley, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City. A private family burial will take place in West Friesland Cemetery in rural Ackley. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley.
