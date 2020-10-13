ACKLEY
Eugene Harken, 85, of Ackley, entered his heavenly home on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, while residing at Grand JiVante in Ackley. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at the Cornerstone Presbyterian Church in Ackley. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at the Cornerstone Presbyterian Church in Ackley with burial in the West Friesland Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley.
Eugene was born on Feb. 18, 1935, on the family farm southwest of Aplington and he lived there until his health failed and he entered Grand JiVante on Aug. 20, 2019.
He was the son of Isebrandt and Jennie (Janssen) Harken. He graduated from Ackley High School in 1953. He served in the Army with the 643rd Pipeline Engineers from 1955-1957. On Feb. 20, 1959, he married Ramona Irene Davids at Kanawha Christian Reformed Church.
Gene is survived by his wife, Ramona; three sons, Dennis (Tam) Harken of Grimes, Darrel (Christine) Harken of Riceville and David (Cathy) Harken of Aplington; 11 grandchildren, Hannah, Jennah (Ridge) Anderson, Caleb (Jana) Harken, Grace (deceased), Luke (Madalyn) Harken, Sarah, Isaac, Matthew (Kirsten) Harken, Rebecca, Nathanael and Isabelle; six great-grandchildren, Gideon, Levi, Natalie, Katelyn, Clay and Josie; his brothers- and sisters-in-law, Jack and Sue Magness, Karen Davids, Jim and Anita Davids and Doris Swenson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Grace; father- and mother-in-law, Will and Irene Davids; and a brother-in-law, Roger Davids.
