MENISEE, CALIFORNIA
Lt. Col. Kathleen Harrison, 93, of Menisee, California, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Gladwell Sun City Menisee Valley Atria, Menisee, California. She will be buried at Friends Cemetery Iowa Falls, Iowa. The Linn’s Funeral Home Iowa Falls Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to Friends Cemetery Association c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
Kathleen was born Dec. 13, 1926, in Iowa Falls, Iowa, to Robert Henry and Blanche Lenore (Swanay) Harrison. Kathleen graduated with the class of 1944 from Iowa Falls High School. She enlisted in the United States Army on Nov. 29, 1948, at Los Angeles, California. She graduated from the enlisted rank to the Officers rank retiring as a Lt. Colonel on July 31, 1994, at Ft. MacArthur, California.
Kathleen was preceded in death by all her siblings: Elizabeth Harrison, Dorothy Harrison, Corrine Harrison, Theodore Harrison, William Harrison, Thomas Harrison, Robert Harrison, and two infant siblings.
