ACKLEY - Harry “Red” Sinning, 89, of Ackley, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Grand JiVante in Ackley. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at St. John’s U.C.C. in Ackley with burial in Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley.
Harry Marvin Sinning was born on March 5, 1930, in Ackley, Iowa, to Harry and Louise (Kies) Sinning. Harry enlisted in the United States Army in 1951 until being discharged in 1953. On March 27, 1965, Harry was united in marriage to Marian Johnson. He served as an Ackley fireman for 20 years, janitor at St. John’s U.C.C. for 23 years, Ackley Volunteer Ambulance Service for 13 years and an Ackley school bus driver for 23 years. He was a member of the St. John’s U.C.C. in Ackley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.