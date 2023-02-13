WELLSBURG - Donald "Don" Heikens, 89, of Wellsburg, passed away Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 at Grand JiVante in Ackley surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the United Reformed Church in Wellsburg. Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at the United Reformed Church in Wellsburg. Interment will take place at the First Christian Reformed Church Cemetery in Wellsburg. Anderson Funeral Homes of Conrad has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.andersonfhs.com.
Don was born July 6, 1933 to Harry and Dena (Hoodjer) Heikens in Grundy County. He graduated from Wellsburg High School in 1951. After a brief Army career, Don returned home to Wellsburg and purchased his uncle’s farm. On Jan. 11, 1957, Don was united in marriage to Norma Johnson at the First Christian Reformed Church in Wellsburg. Together, Don and Norma worked this family farm, raising row crops and livestock. In 1977, their farm was recognized as an Iowa Century Farm.
