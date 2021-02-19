Carol Heitland, 78, of Ackley, passed away at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City on Feb. 13, 2021, surrounded by her children. She was born May 6, 1942, in Waverly, Iowa, to Thomas Oelberg and Ruth (Mirs) Oelberg. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Sumner, Iowa. She graduated from Sumner High School and attended Upper Iowa University in Fayette. She was the former owner/operator of The Groom Room in Iowa Falls.
