Heitland, Jarald

IOWA FALLS - Jerald Heitland, 68, of Iowa Falls, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at MercyOne North Medical Center in Mason City. A memorial service and burial for Jerald will be held later this spring. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.
Jerald Dean Heitland was born on Jan. 18, 1954, in Iowa Falls to Wallace and Jennie Ann (Bulten) Heitland. He graduated from Ackley-Geneva High School in 1973.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.