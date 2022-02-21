IOWA FALLS - Karen Sue (Balvanz) Heitland, 79, of Iowa Falls, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, Feb. 18, 2022, at Scenic Manor in Iowa Falls. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls with burial in Union Cemetery. The visitation will be an hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be given to the William R Bliss Cancer Center in Ames.
Karen Sue Balvanz was born on March 13, 1942, in Eldora to Theodore and Meryl (Imsland) Balvanz. She graduated from Iowa Falls High School in 1960 and then later from Ellsworth Community College in 1988 with a degree in accounting. Karen was united in marriage to Gordon Heitland on May 29, 1960. Karen worked at Farmland, Nissly & Nissly and Campbell Supply, retiring in 2004. She enjoyed bowling, trap shooting, quilt making, crafting, cooking, snowmobiling, motorcycle riding and was a seamstress.
