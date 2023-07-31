Helmke, Donna

GENEVA-Donna Helmke formerly of Geneva passed away at Franklin General Hospital in Hampton on July 28, 2023 at the age of 94. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hampton with burial in the Hampton Cemetery. The family will receive friends back at church following the graveside service. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Sietsema-Atkinson Funeral Home in Hampton.
Donna leaves behind her daughters Belinda and Teresa; sons-in-law Richard Orozco and Brian W. Groninga and sister Shirley Sprain.
