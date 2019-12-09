ELDORA
Glennus (Glenn) Hinders, 88, of Eldora, entered into eternal life surrounded by his family on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. A visitation will be held at Abels Funeral and Cremation Service-Creps Chapel in Eldora from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Eldora. There will also be an hour of visitation at the church from 9:30-10:30 a.m., prior to the start of the funeral service. Abels Funeral and Cremation Service-Creps Chapel is caring for Glenn and his family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family who plan to share the donations with several charities at a later date. Online messages of condolence may be made at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
Glenn was born on Nov. 22, 1931, the son of Wolbert and Anna (Vanderwerf) Hinders of Wellsburg. He graduated from Ackley High School in 1950. After high school, Glenn received a BA in Business from Buena Vista College and an MA from Northeast Missouri State in School Counseling. Glenn also proudly served his country as a member of the United States Marine Corps. He was enlisted during the Korean War. On July 3, 1956, he married Elinor Peters at St. John Lutheran Church in Wellsburg.
Glenn served as a guidance counselor at Collins, Aplington (present day Aplington Parkersburg) and at Eldora (present day South Hardin) High Schools. His work as a guidance counselor enabled him to not only touch the lives of many students but also led to a ripple effect as those students grew and became productive members of society. They in turn passed his gift on to many others. He never gave up on any of his students and encouraged them to strive to be the best they could be. While he had a day job, Glenn also had numerous other jobs and interests that kept him busy throughout his life. He had an amazing work ethic that was second to none. Glenn also had a robust sense of humor and could produce a joke for every person and every occasion. He loved being able to make other people laugh. Glenn was a longtime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Eldora. He was also an active member of the Lions Club and American Legion. He helped to start the Dollars for Scholars program at South Hardin High School.
Glenn is survived by his wife, Elinor; his children, Teresa Fisher, Keith Hinders, and Steven Hinders; his five grandchildren Nathan, Matthew, Rachel, Kara and Jobe; six great-grandchildren; and his brother Russell (Bev) Hinders. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Shirlene Mulder and brother Frederick Vanderwerf.
Glennus (Glenn) Hinders, 88, of Eldora, entered into eternal life surrounded by his family on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. A visitation will be held at Abels Funeral and Cremation Service-Creps Chapel in Eldora from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Eldora. There will also be an hour of visitation at the church from 9:30-10:30 a.m., prior to the start of the funeral service. Abels Funeral and Cremation Service-Creps Chapel is caring for Glenn and his family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family who plan to share the donations with several charities at a later date. Online messages of condolence may be made at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
Glenn was born on Nov. 22, 1931, the son of Wolbert and Anna (Vanderwerf) Hinders of Wellsburg. He graduated from Ackley High School in 1950. After high school, Glenn received a BA in Business from Buena Vista College and an MA from Northeast Missouri State in School Counseling. Glenn also proudly served his country as a member of the United States Marine Corps. He was enlisted during the Korean War. On July 3, 1956, he married Elinor Peters at St. John Lutheran Church in Wellsburg.
Glenn served as a guidance counselor at Collins, Aplington (present day Aplington Parkersburg) and at Eldora (present day South Hardin) High Schools. His work as a guidance counselor enabled him to not only touch the lives of many students but also led to a ripple effect as those students grew and became productive members of society. They in turn passed his gift on to many others. He never gave up on any of his students and encouraged them to strive to be the best they could be. While he had a day job, Glenn also had numerous other jobs and interests that kept him busy throughout his life. He had an amazing work ethic that was second to none. Glenn also had a robust sense of humor and could produce a joke for every person and every occasion. He loved being able to make other people laugh. Glenn was a longtime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Eldora. He was also an active member of the Lions Club and American Legion. He helped to start the Dollars for Scholars program at South Hardin High School.
Glenn is survived by his wife, Elinor; his children, Teresa Fisher, Keith Hinders, and Steven Hinders; his five grandchildren Nathan, Matthew, Rachel, Kara and Jobe; six great-grandchildren; and his brother Russell (Bev) Hinders. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Shirlene Mulder and brother Frederick Vanderwerf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.