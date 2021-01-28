ACKLEY - Russell Hinders, 79, of Ackley, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Hansen Family Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, at the Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be given to the Deb and Jeff Hansen Foundation.
Russell Duane Hinders was born Feb. 17, 1941, in Hampton, Iowa, to Wolbert and Anna (Vanderwerf) Hinders. Russ grew up on the family farm west of Ackley and finished Ackley High School in 1959. He met his wife (Bev) at Sauerkraut Days in the summer of 1957 and they were married on June 24, 1960.
