APLINGTON - Laura Lynn Hippen, 54, of Aplington, was born the daughter of Dennis Merle and Evelyn Joan (DeGroot) Hippen on March 11, 1968, in Cedar Falls. Laura graduated from Aplington High School in 1986. Laura moved to Iowa Falls and attended Ellsworth Community College and also worked at Ellsworth Municipal Hospital. Laura later earned her degree as a Licensed Practical Nurse in May 2003. She moved to Cedar Falls and worked at Tama Pack as a med nurse. Laura moved to Aplington and worked at Rohlf Memorial Clinic in Waverly. Laura worked at Covenant Hospital in Waterloo in the obstetrics department. She also worked as a para-educator at the Aplington-Parkersburg Elementary and High School. She later owned and operated her own business, Small Town Home Care.
Laura was a member of Bethel Reformed Church in rural Aplington. She was very active in the Relay for Life and had her own team, “Team Knockout”. Laura enjoyed gardening, especially flowers. She also loved to bake.
