Homan, Gary L

CORALVILLE - Gary L. Homan, 81, died peacefully Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Lantern Park Specialty Care in Coralville, Iowa. He was surrounded in the loving company of his children and grandchildren. A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Coralville.
Gary was born on May 9, 1939, in Abbott, Iowa, the son of Woodrow and Ruth (Heitland) Homan. He was raised on his family farm and was a big brother to Sharryl (DeBerg), Connie (Thomas) and Kela (Walton). Growing up, he enjoyed many friendships, participating in sports, and his yellow 57 Chevy. After graduating from Ackley-Geneva High School, Gary attended Gates Business College in Waterloo, Iowa. He started working at Ackley State Bank in high school as a teller and enjoyed the bank and customers so much he spent over 40 years there, retiring as president in 2001. He was actively involved in the community and was a member of Rotary Club, United Methodist Church, country club and an EMT with the Ackley volunteer ambulance service.
