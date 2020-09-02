PAOLI, PA.
Mary Louise Jackson, 85, of Paoli, Pennsylvania, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.
She was born to the late Lyle and Marie Thompson on June 18, 1935, in Stuart, Iowa. Mary graduated Salutatorian from Stuart High School in 1953 and from Iowa State University in 1957 with a degree in Chemistry and Technical Journalism.
She met Richard Jackson in a chemistry lab while attending ISU and they married on June 18, 1959, in Ackley Iowa. They lived together in Washington, D.C., and Grand Island, New York, before relocating to Paoli in 1971.
Mary was an editor for Chemical and Engineering News until she retired in 1964 to become a mother and homemaker. She was Julie Child’s No. 1 fan and poured her energy into creating culinary masterpieces, planning awesome dinner parties, Super Bowl fêtes and hosting Bridge for her dear friends. She loved to travel and took memorable trips across the U.S. and internationally. Mary and Richard were opera fans and attended performances around the world and were season ticket holders to the Philadelphia Opera.
Mary is survived by her two daughters, Kelda Marie (Georg Heidelmann) from Kansas City, Missouri, and Katharine Ann (Joseph Huebsch) from Golden Valley, Minnesota; and also by her four granddaughters, Amelia and Gretchen Huebsch and Sophie and Isabel Heidelmann.
A service will be held at Paoli Presbyterian Church.
