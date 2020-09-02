PAOLI, PA.
Richard Kay Jackson, 88, of Paoli, Pennsylvania, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Richard was born on Jan. 25,1932, to Opal May and Victor Allen Jackson in Davenport, Iowa. The youngest of three brothers, he spent his childhood raising rabbits, fishing and getting into mischief.
He graduated from Davenport High School in 1949, Iowa State University (Chemistry) in 1957 and George Washington Law School in 1965. He worked as a chemist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Peoria, Illinois; as a patent examiner at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office while attending law school at night; as in-house patent counsel at Hooker Chemical in Grand Island, New York; and then at Wyeth Pharmaceutical in Radnor, Pennsylvania.
His acreage in Paoli was his pride and joy, and he spent many happy hours on his John Deere tractor mowing the back pasture, fencing and clearing brush. He kept a small flock of sheep for as long as we can remember. He had a love/hate relationship with all the travel his wife Mary subjected him to; and despite the belly-aching did enjoy it; especially the trips to New Zealand and Puerto Rico.
Richard is survived by his brothers, Victor (Elaine) Jackson of Las Cruces, New Mexico, and Peter Jackson from Springfield Missouri; by his daughters, Kelda Marie (Georg Heidelmann) of Kansas City, Missouri, and Katharine Ann (Joseph Huebsch) of Golden Valley, Minnesota. He will be greatly missed by his four granddaughters, Amelia and Gretchen Huebsch and Sophie and Isabel Heidelmann.
A service will be held at Paoli Presbyterian Church.
