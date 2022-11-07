Jaspers, Alle Virgil

ACKLEY-Alle Jaspers, 84, of Ackley, passed away Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 at his Ackley home. Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the East Friesland Presbyterian Church, rural Ackley. He will be laid to rest with a private family graveside inurnment at the East Friesland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the church. Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for Alle and his family.
Alle Virgil Jaspers was born on May 18, 1938 to Okko and Stena (Kruse) Jaspers in Marshalltown. He graduated with the class of 1956 from Steamboat Rock Community School and continued to college at the University of Dubuque. In 1959, Alle enlisted in the United States Army and honorably served until 1961.
