IOWA FALLS—Jeanette White, 97, of Iowa Falls, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Scenic Manor in Iowa Falls. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 20, at the First United Methodist Church in Iowa Falls with burial in Northlawn Memory Gardens. Visitation will be an hour before the service. The Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls is assisting the family.
