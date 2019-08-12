APLINGTON—John Richard Klahsen, 87, of Aplington, died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Washington Reformed Church, with burial in the Washington Reformed Church Cemetery, both in rural Ackley.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg and one hour before services at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family.
