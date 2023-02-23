ACKLEY - Jane Johns, 86, of Ackley, passed away on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at her home in Ackley. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the East Friesland Presbyterian Church in rural Ackley with burial in the Hazel Green Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 4-6 p.m. at the Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley.
Mary Jane Johns was born on Aug. 15, 1936, in Iowa Falls to Wilce and Laura (Terveer) Ward. She graduated from Owasa school in 1954 then attended AIB and obtained her business degree. She was united in marriage to the love of her life Dean Johns on Dec. 1, 1956, at East Friesland Presbyterian Church in Ackley. She was a long time member of East Friesland Presbyterian Church; served as an Elder; member of the Ladies Guild; and member of Progress Club.
