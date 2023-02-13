PARKERSBURG - Eileen Johnson, age 90, of Parkersburg, was born the daughter of Henry and Minnie (Warschkow) Bennewitz, on May 28, 1932, in Hampton, Iowa. She graduated from Dows High School in 1949 and went to further her education at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls. At the age of 50, Eileen graduated from Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, with a degree in religion.
On Jan. 15, 1955, Eileen was united in marriage with Henry A. Johnson at Zion Lutheran Church in Waterloo. After their marriage, the couple lived on the family farm north of Aplington, and later moved east of Ackley. They then moved northwest of Aplington, where they farmed. During this time, Eileen farmed with Henry, worked for the Ackley newspaper, worked in the office at the Ackley Presbyterian Village, and as an interim pastor at several churches, the last being The Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. She also volunteered as a hospital chaplain at the Allen Hospital in Waterloo. In 1997, Henry and Eileen moved into Parkersburg after retirement.
