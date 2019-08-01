KENTWOOD, MICHIGAN - Julene Ruth (Yonker) Eiten, 89, of Kentwood, went to be with her Savior on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was born Dec. 18, 1929, in Hospers, Iowa, to Peter and Hendrika (Waanders) Yonker. She moved with her family to Grand Rapids, Michigan, in 1943, graduating from Grand Rapids Christian High School in 1947 and receiving her LPN degree in 1954. On Oct. 8, 1954, Julene married Harold Eiten. After military service in Texas, the couple returned to Michigan to begin their family. The family moved to Pella, Iowa, in 1969. In 1973 they settled in Steamboat Rock, Iowa, where they would live for the next 27 years. Julene worked as a clinical nurse until her retirement in 1994. The couple returned to Cutlerville, Michigan, in 2000. Julene was generous, had a caring heart and a good sense of humor. She was known to be a competitive game player and a crazy-good Scrabble opponent. She loved to quilt, stitch, sew and bake. She put love into everything she made whether it was food, cross-stitch or quilts. Her quiet, loving manner, Christian faith and values were shining emblems to her children, grandchildren, family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Harold, of Kentwood, Michigan; five children, Daniel (Mary) of Denison, Iowa, Keith (Pam) of Wheaton, Illinois, Leisha of Omaha, Nebraska, Beth (Greg) Miller of Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Jonathan (Julia) of Gorham, Maine; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother, John; and many beloved nephews and nieces.
