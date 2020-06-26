APLINGTON - Theodore “Ted” John Jungling, 89, of Aplington, was born the son of John T. and Tillie (Adolfs) Jungling on May 10, 1931, on a farm north of Aplington. He received his education at the Aplington School.
On Feb. 6, 1953, Ted was united in marriage with Delores Eilderts at the Washington Reformed Church of rural Ackley. They made their home on the family farm. To this union three children, Charlene, Russell and Dennis, were born. Ted assisted his father on the farm and operated a tiling business for several years, until he took over the farming. Ted was active in the community as a school bus driver in the Aplington School District for 50 years which included the Bear Grove route. Ted and his wife were custodians for the Bethel Reformed Church for 46 years, which he especially enjoyed in his retirement years.
