ALDEN—Kate Christensen, 96, of Alden, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the United Methodist Church in Alden with burial in North Lawn Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday at the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls. Memorials may be sent to Alden Methodist Church or CIRSI, 111 East Linn St., Marshalltown, IA 50158.
