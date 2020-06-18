IOWA FALLSKathleen Ella Nelda Dittmer, 90, of Iowa Falls, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at Mercy in Des Moines. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday June 27, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Iowa Falls. There will be a time of visitation from 4-7 p.m. Friday, June 26, at the Linns Funeral Home Chapel in Iowa Falls. Burial will be at the Union Cemetery in Iowa Falls. Further information can be found at linnsfuneralhome.com. Masks and social distancing is requested for visitation and the funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to: Kathleen Dittmer Memorial, c/o Immanuel Lutheran Church, 323 Lee Lane, Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
