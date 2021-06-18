Keninger, Leo

ACKLEY - Leo Keninger, who lost his life on Dec. 7, 1941, at the age of 20 on the Battleship USS Oklahoma in the Japanese invasion of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, will be brought back home to his final resting place. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ackley with burial in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, June 25, at the AGWSR High School. Memorial donations may be made to “Retrieving Freedom” for a Service Dog to be named “Leo”: Retrieving Freedom, Inc., www.retrievingfreedom.org, 319-505-5949, 1152 -230th St., Waverly, IA 50677. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley.
Leo Thomas Keninger was born March 6, 1921, on the family farm northwest of Ackley, Iowa, where he grew up. He was the fourth child and second son of Frank Lawrence Keninger and Margaret Irene Fahey Keninger. His childhood was typical of that time with farm chores, country school, social gatherings with friends, family and neighbors, and sometimes barn dances in the family's large barn, as well as many happy times with his brothers and sisters: Anna Mae, Frances, Harold, Joseph (Joe), William (Bill), Nicholas (Nick), Paul, and Elmer (Red).
