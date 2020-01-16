PARKERSBURG—Kenneth “Ken” Lee Van Lengen, 63, of Parkersburg, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at his home in Parkersburg. Private funeral services will be Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg. A public celebration of life service will be from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Parkersburg Civic Center, 502 3rd St., Parkersburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.