SIOUX FALLS, S.D.
Scott Del Krausman, 53, owner of Scotty’s Automotive, died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at his home after his 17-month battle with Glioblastoma Multiforme (brain cancer).
Scott was born on July 22, 1966, in Hampton, Iowa, to Larry Sr. and Janice Krausman. He grew up in New Providence and Ackley. Scott attended and graduated from Ackley/Geneva High School. While attending there, he met the love of his life. Scott attended UTI out of Omaha, Nebraska, for automotive. Scott then married Dea Martin on the July 30, 1988, in Ackley. Scott and Dea then had two children, Kandi and Kody.
Scott enjoyed being the owner of Scotty’s Automotive for 14½ years. He enjoyed working on his Oldsmobiles. Scott loved camping, fishing, collecting Jim Beam memorabilia and his flowers out in front of his house. Most of all, Scott enjoyed being a loving, caring father and devoted grandpa to his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Krausman Sr.; sister-in-law, Cathy Krausman; and many other relatives.
His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his loving wife, Dea Krausman; his daughter, Kandi Padilla, and her, husband, Angel; his son, Kody Krausman; his grandchildren, Gabriella, AJ, Adelina, Stryker and Maverick, all of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; his mother, Janice Rose, and her husband, Curtis, of Abeline, Kansas; his brother, Larry Krausman Jr. of Grundy Center, Iowa; a sister, Diann Hocket, and her husband, Jim, of Topeka, Kansas; stepbrothers, Kevin Rose and his wife, Anne, of Abeline, Kansas, and Craig Rose and his wife, Belinda, also of Abeline, Kansas; and numerous family and friends.
Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Miller Funeral Home, Southside Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Ave., Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Visitation with the family will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at the Southside Chapel.
The family requests that all people attending the visitation or funeral service wear casual attire to honor Scott.
