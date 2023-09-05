Kuper, Annie Aug. 20, 1925-Sept. 2, 2023

IOWA FALLS - Annie Kuper, 98, of Iowa Falls, Iowa passed away on Sept. 3, 2023, at Scenic Manor in Iowa Falls. Her funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Ackley. A graveside ceremony at Oakwood Cemetery will follow and then lunch at St. John's. Visitation with family will be 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8 at Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley. Memorials in her honor may be directed to St. John’s United Church of Christ, Hardin County Democrats or Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement. Funeral arrangements are with Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley.
Annie Mae Abbas was born on a farm on Aug. 20, 1925, in Franklin County north of Ackley. She was the eighth of 10 children born to George and Nancy (Krull) Abbas. Annie attended country school through eighth grade where she learned to speak English. German was spoken primarily in her home when she was young.
