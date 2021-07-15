Lange, Carolyn Joyce

AMES- Carolyn Joyce Lange, 79, of Ames, Iowa, and formally of Iowa Falls, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Israel Family Hospice House in Ames, Iowa. Funeral services for Carolyn Lange will be at 2 p.m. Monday, July 19, at First Church of God, 115 Indiana Ave., Iowa Falls, with visitation at 12:30 at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family: Carolyn Lange Memorial, c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126. Linn’s Funeral Chapel in Iowa Falls is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Carolyn Joyce Christensen was born Nov. 2, 1941, to Lowell and Opal Christensen in Mason City, Iowa. Carolyn attended the Gulf Coast Bible College, Florida. She was a member of the First Church of God. She was Director and teacher of the Christian EduCare Preschool, Iowa Falls. She held numerous offices of the Women of the Church of God (WCG) and Christian Women’s Club (CWC). She was secretary and bookkeeper for Sonny’s Upholstery and Midwest Buggy. She enjoyed crafting and made several handmade personalized cards for family and friends. Carolyn and her husband wintered in San Benito, Texas, for many years.
