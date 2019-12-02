REINBECK - Larry Dean Mulder, 75, of Reinbeck, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at the Grundy County Memorial Hospital in Grundy Center, following a lengthy illness. Per Larry’s wishes, he has graciously donated his body to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Deeded Body Program. A celebration of life was held Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Reinbeck Legion Hall. Military honors were performed by the Reinbeck American Legion Post #242. Memorials may be directed to the family and messages of condolence may be left at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com
Larry was born on Sept. 7, 1944, in Aplington, Iowa, to his parents, Harm and Jennie (Kuper) Mulder. He grew up in Ackley. After high school, he married Doris Gamble and the couple welcomed son Tom and daughter Kay into their family. They later divorced. Larry was drafted into the United States Army, honorably serving his country from 1969 to 1970. On May 10, 1969, Larry married Judy Stanbrough in Iowa Falls. They were blessed with three children, Larry Jr., Amy and Paul.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.