IOWA FALLS - Myrle Lindaman, 97, of Iowa Falls, passed away on Friday, June 23, 2023, at Scenic Manor in Iowa Falls. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church in Iowa Falls with burial in the Union Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday at the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.
Myrle LaVere Lindaman was born on July 4, 1925, in Marshalltown, Iowa, to Ernest and Florence (Jaspers) Oelmann. On Dec. 12, 1945, Myrle was united in marriage to Lloyd Lindaman in the East Friesland Presbyterian Church in Ackley. Myrle was involved with the Ladies Social Gathering on the cemetery board, church circle, Red Hats and Highland Golf Club.
