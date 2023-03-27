Bradenton, Fla. - Mary Jane Lloyd, 66, of Bradenton, Fla. (formerly of Eldora, Iowa) passed away, with her loving family by her side, on March 23, 2023.
Mary Jane was born and raised on a rural farm in Hardin County, near Eldora. She graduated from Eldora High School in 1974. Soon after, she moved to Bradenton, Fla. and worked at Manatee Memorial Hospital for over 40 years. She retired from Manatee Memorial Hospital in April 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.