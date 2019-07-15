APLINGTON—Louis Harold Parker, 92, of Aplington, died Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Unity Point Health – Allen Hospital in Waterloo. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 19, at the Aplington Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Aplington, with burial in the Memorial Park Cemetery in Austinville. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the Redman-Schwartz Funeral Chapel in Aplington. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.
