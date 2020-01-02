WEBSTER CITY—Mary "Sadie" Sedam passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at the age of 98 at the Southfield Wellness Community in Webster City. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls with burial in the Williams Cemetery. Visitation will be an hour before services. Flowers or cards may be sent to Surls Funeral Home, 505 Stevens St., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.