PHOENIX, ARIZ.
Joylyn (Harken) McCain, 51, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away surrounded by her family on Feb. 27, 2021. Joylyn was born in Ackley, Iowa, to Philip and Joyce Harken and raised in Mt. Vernon, Iowa. She obtained a B.A. in Education from UNI. Joylyn met her husband in Iowa City and shortly after moved to Phoenix, where they raised their three daughters. Joy worked for 25 years as a teacher and program coach - a career she loved. Her dedication to positively impact students’ lives made her a beloved teacher to students, their families and her colleagues. As a mother, wife, sister and daughter, her family could not have been more blessed. Joylyn is survived by her loving husband, Shawn McCain; daughters, Chyrstyn, Kaitlyn and Makenzie; her parents, Philip and Joyce (Siems) Harken; and sister, Elizabeth Harken. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Raymond and Mary Jane Harken and John and Anna Siems.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To honor Joylyn’s dedication to education, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to Sunnyslope Elementary School or contribute to the college fund that has been set up for her daughters. A full obituary is available at www.heritagefuneralchapels.com. Services by Heritage Arrowhead Funeral Center, 623-362-3255.
Joylyn (Harken) McCain, 51, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away surrounded by her family on Feb. 27, 2021. Joylyn was born in Ackley, Iowa, to Philip and Joyce Harken and raised in Mt. Vernon, Iowa. She obtained a B.A. in Education from UNI. Joylyn met her husband in Iowa City and shortly after moved to Phoenix, where they raised their three daughters. Joy worked for 25 years as a teacher and program coach - a career she loved. Her dedication to positively impact students’ lives made her a beloved teacher to students, their families and her colleagues. As a mother, wife, sister and daughter, her family could not have been more blessed. Joylyn is survived by her loving husband, Shawn McCain; daughters, Chyrstyn, Kaitlyn and Makenzie; her parents, Philip and Joyce (Siems) Harken; and sister, Elizabeth Harken. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Raymond and Mary Jane Harken and John and Anna Siems.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To honor Joylyn’s dedication to education, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to Sunnyslope Elementary School or contribute to the college fund that has been set up for her daughters. A full obituary is available at www.heritagefuneralchapels.com. Services by Heritage Arrowhead Funeral Center, 623-362-3255.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.