IOWA FALLS—Larry McDowell, 89, of Iowa Falls, passed away Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at his home. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at the First Presbyterian Church in Ackley. He will be laid to rest at the Steamboat Rock Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time on Friday at the church. Masks and social distancing guidelines will be strictly adhered to. Woodley Funeral Home, LLC of Iowa Falls is caring for Larry and his family.
Larry James McDowell was born on July 19, 1932, to Raymond and Grace McDowell in Ackley, Iowa. On Aug. 18, 1953, he was united in marriage to Nancy Jo Moon.
