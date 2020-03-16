ACKLEY-Dawn Meinders, 52, of Ackley, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. A private family service will be held on Saturday, March 21, at the St. John's United Church of Christ in Ackley. She will be laid to rest at the Oak Wood Cemetery in Ackley. A public memorial service will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family will share Dawn’s ongoing memory with your memorial gift. Woodley Funeral Home, LLC of Iowa Falls is caring for Dawn and her family.
