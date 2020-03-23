ACKLEY
Dawn Meinders, 52, of Ackley, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. A private family service will be held Saturday, March 21, at the St. John's United Church of Christ in Ackley. She will be laid to rest at the Oak Wood Cemetery in Ackley. A public memorial service will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family will share Dawn’s ongoing memory with your memorial gift. Woodley Funeral Home, LLC of Iowa Falls is caring for Dawn and her family.
Dawn Mareé Meinders was born May 14, 1967, in Holdrege, Nebraska, to William “Rock” and Carol Reeves. She graduated from high school in Torrington, Wyoming. On Sept. 16, 1995, Dawn was united in marriage to Korey Jon Meinders in Ackley. They had two children, Clayton and Caleb.
Dawn enjoyed baking and the family raved that she was the best baker in the whole state of Iowa, if not the entire country. Dawn worked for AGWSR as a district and elementary secretary for 16 years. She was like a second mom to the students and loved greeting the kids each morning as they came to school. She also enjoyed spending time with her boys, especially in the garage. Dawn and Korey recently began making wooden flags and other “stuff” and called their little enterprise “Meinder’s Family Flags and Stuff.”
Dawn Meinders is survived by her husband, Korey Meinders of Ackley, Iowa; children, Clayton Jon and Caleb Kenneth Meinders of Ackley, Iowa; sister, Adriane Reeves and fiancé John Martinez of Minneapolis, Minnesota; and her parents, Rock and Carol Reeves. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Harold and Elvira Larson; father in-law, Kenneth Meinders; mother in-law, Carla Meinders; and brother in-law, David Wagner.
