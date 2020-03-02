MESA, Ariz. - Merry B. Petersen (née Bruns), formerly of Geneva, Iowa, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Mountain Vista Hospital in Mesa, Arizona. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses (255 S. Winchester Road) in Apache Junction, Arizona. The family will welcome friends to join them afterward at the Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center (1035 N. Idaho Road, Apache Junction, Arizona).
Merry grew up on the Bruns family farm northeast of Ackley, Iowa. She graduated Ackley-Geneva High School in 1969, studied at the University of Iowa, hitch-hiked from Iowa to the Kentucky Derby (twice!), travelled to Europe and served as a nanny to five children in Innsbruck, Austria. Later, she graduated North Iowa Area Community College with an A.A.S. Nursing degree as a Registered Nurse.
